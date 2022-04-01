JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Two men were arrested in Jennings for catalytic converter theft.

According to Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of two suspicious men around 8100 Martin Roy Road in Jennings. The report said the men were wearing hoodies and riding bikes around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies found two males on St. Gertrude Road. Deputies noticed what appeared to be a catalytic converter hanging out of one of the men’s backpack. A second catalytic converter was found during a search by deputies.

Michael Dale Duplechain, 27 of Lake Arthur and Nicholas Paul Chaisson, 42 of Roanoke admitted to stealing the catalytic converters from two vehicles. Reciprocating saws were also found in their backpacks.

Duplechain was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail on the following charges:

Two counts of Theft from a Motor Vehicle

Illegal Carrying Weapons (Burglary Tools)

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Trespassing

Warrant for Jennings Police Department

Michael Dale Duplechain

Chaisson was also booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail on the following charges:

Two counts of Theft from a Motor Vehicle

Illegal Carrying Weapons (Burglary Tools)

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Trespassing

2 outstanding Warrants