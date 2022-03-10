CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – An early morning traffic stop in Carencro led to an arrest on multiple drug charges.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents conducted a traffic stop and probable cause search early Thursday morning around 2:30 a.m. The vehicle traveling along I-49 near Carencro was searched and various illegal narcotics and a gun were seized.

One of the occupants was found to be in possession of approximately 148 grams of crystal meth, 158 grams of marijuana and a bottle of Promethazine. Paul Lastrapes, 32, was also in possession of a handgun, ammo, a digital scale and over $2,000. Lastrapes is a convicted felon.

Drugs, firearm and money seized from Paul Lastrapes.

Lastrapes was charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute (PWITD) schedule I controlled dangerous substances (CDS)

PWITD schedule II CDS

Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a legend drug and monies derived from transactions involving drug proceeds

Lastrapes was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.