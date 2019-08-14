Breaux Bridge man arrested on multiple drug charges and resisting an officer

St. Martinville, La.- Narcotics Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on Tuesday, in Breaux Bridge in regards to a traffic violation. The vehicle, a black Honda Accord was stopped on Malcomb Street, in a driveway of a home.

When officials made contact with the driver, Martraviene Nicholas, 22, Breaux Bridge, they smelled as scent of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Upon being questioned about the suspected marijuana, Nicholas fled the scene on foot. A search was then made of the vehicle, where the suspected marijuana found along with crack cocaine.

A narcotics search warrant for the home on Malcomb Street was received and carried out where, additional marijuana was found.

A clandestine laboratory (secret drug lab) was also found along with other items used to make crack cocaine. Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Martraviene Nicholas and this morning, he turned himself in to authorities with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and was arrested and charged as follows:

Improper Lane Usage

Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Crack Cocaine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting an Officer

He was also arrested and booked in on the following charges for an active arrest warrant for previous narcotics violations unrelated to this arrest:

Possession of Schedule 2 CDS (Meth)

Possession of Schedule 1 CDS (Marijuana)

Nicholas was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are pending in regards to the clandestine laboratory that was located in the home.