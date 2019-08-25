Arrest made in felony stalking and attempted home invasion case

ALEXANDRIA, La.- Deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on August 18, in regard to stalking and an attempted home invasion that happened in the Alexandria area.

The deputies were informed that the individual who placed the complaint was continuously being stalked by an estranged boyfriend, William Demond Slaughter, 32, of Alexandria. Deputies were also told that Slaughter attempted to enter the home, while the victim was inside. A report was taken of this, followed by a search of the area for Slaughter and a keep watch was placed on the victim’s home.

Sufficient probable cause and warrant(s) were made for Slaughter’s arrest in regards to felony stalking and attempted home invasion.

On Wednesday, Slaughter was found by detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Parish Detention Center in regard to the warrants. He was also booked on three unrelated Rapides Parish contempt of court warrants, as well as a contempt of court warrant through Grant Parish.

Slaughter was later released on , Saturday after posting a $25,100.00 bond and having been served with an order of protection.

William Demond Slaughter, 32 Alexandria, La. was charged with the following: