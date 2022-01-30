LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is facing multiple drug charges after 10 lbs. of methamphetamine is found in residence.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Narcotics Unit executed a warrant in the 1200 block of Robley Dr. around 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they discovered approximately 10.2 lbs. of methamphetamine, 52 grams of an unknown powder substance and a small amount of marijuana. Also found in the residence was $8,000, a gun and drug paraphernalia.

Tycoby Arceaneaux, 30 of Lafayette was identified, located and arrested as the suspect in this case. He has multiple charges including:

Possession with the intent to distribute of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)

Possession of Schedule I CDS

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

Possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number

Possession of drug paraphernalia and monies derived from transactions involving drug proceeds

Arceneaux was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center and the Sheriff’s Office joint task force with the Lafayette Police Department assisted with the case.

This case remains under investigation.