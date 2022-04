OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, Opelousas Police responded to a call about several people with gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Mia Street just before 1 a.m. Officers found 4 victims. One man has been pronounced dead, and 3 children were transported to a hospital.

There is no information on a suspect at this time. This is an active investigation. Details will be released as they become available.