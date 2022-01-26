LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Three people are facing charges relating to a shooting that happened Sunday evening on Marigny Circle, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, LPSO detectives were notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Marigny Circle.

Two men were involved in an altercation in which a 36-year-old victim was struck with a firearm by a 19-year-old suspect identified as Wilbert Sampy. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Shortly after, another suspect, identified as La’stavius Holden, 30, began shooting at Sampy for unknown reasons. Sampy was injured and transported to a hospital for medical attention.

Sampy was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm for his involvement in the initial altercation. Holden was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

As the investigation continued, a third arrest was made in the case. Earneisha Utley, 28, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.