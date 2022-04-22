OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Trio of people arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft at Evangeline Downs in Opelousas.

According to Opelousas Police, officers were called out to Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino around 1:35 a.m. Friday morning on reports of suspicious people getting underneath vehicles. With the help of the Evangeline Downs security team, officers used surveillance to quickly locate the suspects. Further investigation led to finding tools including power saws and blades.

Jaquan Rosette, 23 of Opelousas was arrested on charges of attempted theft and 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. 2 juveniles were also arrested and charged with attempted theft.

A patron of the casino was the person who called in the tip to the police. Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to any criminal activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.