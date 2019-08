NEW IBERIA, La.- Friday night, at approximately 9:38pm New Iberia Police Department received a call about a shooting at the intersection of Audry St. and Rene St. in New Iberia.

According to spokesperson Captain John Babin a 17-year-old male was found dead at the scene, in a parked vehicle.

Officials are following up on leads.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an on going investigation.