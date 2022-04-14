LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A 16-year-old victim is in the hospital after being struck by a bullet fragment in a shooting in the 800 block of Surrey St.

News 10’s Britt Lofaso spoke to Lafayette Police. According to police, at least two vehicles, possibly a third, were driving down Surrey St. Thursday evening around 5 p.m. firing at each other. Police found multiple bullet casings and fragments on the scene. The vehicles continued to fire at each other as they drove down Surrey towards Louisiana Ave.

One victim, a 16-year-old female, was in another vehicle and was struck by a bullet fragment in the back. She was taken to a local area hospital and is said to be in good condition.

Police have no suspects at this time. We will continue to update as this investigation is on-going.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.