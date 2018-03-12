Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Crime
IPSO: ‘Suspicious bundle’ found floating in the Gulf turns out to be 75-pounds of cocaine
Man wanted for allegedly murdering his own father in Winn Parish
Shreveport City Council votes to repeal saggy pants ban
2 jailed for throwing glittery horse lube on PPB
Remains found in southwest Arkansas in search for missing Houston girl
More Crime Headlines
Would-be robber shows hatchet, clerk pulls out gun
Fallen officer William Buechner has been laid to rest, following a day long memorial service
Caddo Parish man pleads guilty to neglect of wife found fused to couch
Sandy Hook school receives threat on shooting anniversary
UPDATE: Man pleads guilty to killing of Lincoln Parish K-9 Officer Boco
Thieves drain Richard Overton’s personal bank account
Louisiana police: Man fires several rounds at officers
Notes referencing ISIS found with bombs, packages in Anderson Co., FBI says
KLFY News 10