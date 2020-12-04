VIDEO: Humbug! ‘Porch pirate’ strikes in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The Crowley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual seen in the video below.

“This is the time of year for an increase in package delivery leading to increases in package thefts,” the department said on its Facebook page. “This low life decided he needed this package more than the person who paid for it.”

If you have information that can assist investigators, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 337-789-TIPS or by message to the P3 Tips App.