Police: Theft suspect sought in Scott area

Crime Stoppers
Posted: / Updated:

(Scott Police Department)

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- Scott Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman suspected of stealing from a local grocery store.

On Friday, December 27, 2019, at approximately noon, a suspect was seen walking into business. While walking throughout the store, the suspect reportedly placed various items inside a large purse.

Police said she exited the store and left the area in an unknown vehicle. Video surveillance was able to capture the incident.

The woman is described as a young, wearing a “leopard” print hair cover, gray tank top with pink trim and pink pants.

A tattoo can also be seen on her upper and lower right arm.

If you are able to identify this suspect, please contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

