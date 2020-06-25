Theft suspect sought in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The New Iberia Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a theft at a Lowe’s.

On Wednesday, a customer left his wallet, which contained a large amount of cash, at a self checkout counter.

Upon returning to the register he discovered his wallet had been taken.

Surveillance cameras caught the pictured suspect taking the wallet. The New Iberia Police Department is attempting to identify him.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual can contact Iberia Crime Stopper at (337) 369-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.