ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 41-year-old Mamou man is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts of identity theft.

Curtis LeBlanc Jr. is identified as about 6’3″, weighing 285 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of this wanted person, contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516 or contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477) to submit the information anonymously.