Suspect sought in armed robbery of a Papa John’s in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a Jan. 4 armed robbery of a pizza delivery store.

The suspect entered Papa Johns in the 2800 block of Verot School Road, and brandished a handgun while demanding money, authorities said. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a red hooded jacket, blue jeans, and a blue surgical mask. Police said the suspect is believed to have a sluggish eye.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward.