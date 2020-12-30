Police arrest suspect in block party shooting that left two dead in Crowley

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Crowley Police have made an arrest in connection with the double homicide that took place during a block party in Crowley.

The shooting happened on December 27, 2020 at the 1000 block of W. Hutchinson.

Two victims were shot and later died at the hospital, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

One suspect, Raphues Joseph aka “Tonky”, turned himself in to Crowley Police and was arrested for two counts of second-degree murder. He is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail on an $825,000 bond. This investigation is still ongoing, Broussard said.

If you have any information in regard to this incident, please contact Detective Ryan Temple by phone at (337) 788-4137 or Acadia Crime Stoppers.