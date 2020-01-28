St. Martin Crime Stoppers: Suspects sought in unsolved 2019 shooting in Cecilia

CECELIA, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are still searching suspects in a May 21, 2019, shooting in Cecilia.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found shot twice in a front yard in the 1100 block of George Dupuis Road.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

ORIGINAL STORY: St. Martin Parish Sheriff deputies say a man was found shot in a front yard in Cecilia early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. when deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1100 block of George Dupuis Road.

On arrival, they say, a male victim had been shot twice by an unknown suspect who fired at him in the front yard.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Detectives say the suspect fled the area in a white SUV.

