St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Public’s help needed in locating sex offender

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Sex Offender Unit needs your help in locating a wanted sex offender.

The Sex Offender Unit has active felony warrants on Brian John Pierre for failure to register and notify law enforcement as a sex offender or child predator and for not appearing for court for a previous sex offender charge.

Pierre is a 38-year-old and has lived on Mills Road in Lafayette, Meche Road in Arnaudville, Hwy. 178 in Opelousas, and has a last known address of 331 Dillard Road in Opelousas.

In 2010, Pierre was convicted of a felony juvenile sex crime in Lafayette.

On June 27, 2019, the Sex Offender Unit was informed that Pierre moved his family and belongings once again to an unknown address.

Pierre also has pending sex offender charges for his arrest in Lafayette Parish.

