St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers now provides school campus crime tip line

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Students in St. Landry Parish now have access to a new school tip line.

The goal is to alleviate crimes at the schools and bring a safer environment for both students and teachers.

“We’re proud to say that St. Landry will be the second district, or parish, in the state that’s going to have P-3 campuses, which is an avenue for teachers as well as students to tip anonymously,” St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux said.

These tips range from bullying, whether it’s on campus or online, to reporting the presence of weapons and drugs. The tip line can also be used by students to reach out for help when they have suicidal thoughts.

Thibodeaux said he wanted the program available to students even when they aren’t on campus.

“The stats show that at 9 at night, we receive more tips. So of course that’s out of the school. What we’re planning to do is put the icon on every desktop and Chromebook laptop that the school issues out,” Thibodeaux said.

Officials hope this new system will allow law enforcement to more effectively work with school officials

“If it’s a major crime, our 24-hour call center is gonna call me and I will call law enforcement and I will call the school official who is on the list for that school,” Thibodeaux said. “But if it’s a simple thing like graffiti, we’ll take the tip in and we’ll send it to the proper officials at the schools.”

He tells News 10 the use of the tip line will, in turn, create safer schools across the parish.

“If we can take one gun off the campus, or even save one child who’s thinking about suicide or dealing with cyber-bullying and stuff, it’s well-worth the money,” the spokesman said.

Thibodeaux said P-3 will work just like regular Crime Stoppers. Cash rewards will be offered to tipsters. So, the bigger the tip, the higher the reward.

This new system will come at no extra cost to tax payers, the sheriff’s office, or the school system.

Instead, the non-profit, nationwide Crime Stoppers organization will cover the $5,000 cost for installation.