SLPSO: Puppies stolen from owner’s front yard in Lawtell area

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the return of two puppies that were stolen from private property.

On the evening of August 16, a driver of a white SUV stopped and picked up the dogs from the front of a home at the 2500 block of Highway 35 in Lawtell, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.

All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download the free P3 app on your mobile device and “Say it Here” to submit your anonymous tips.