Scott PD asking the public’s help in identifying Family Dollar theft suspect

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- Scott Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying in an investigation into the theft of a business.
On November 255, at about 9:20 p.m., the subject walked into a local retail store and after
reportedly taking several items, left the store through the rear exit of the building, police said.
Store employees were able to see the subject enter a white SUV and leave the area.
The subject is described as a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and
gray shoes with a mask over his chin area.
If you can help identify the subject pictured, please contact Scott Police Department at (337)
233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.
All callers can remain anonymous.