Scott PD asking the public’s help in identifying Family Dollar theft suspect

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- Scott Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying in an investigation into the theft of a business.

On November 255, at about 9:20 p.m., the subject walked into a local retail store and after

reportedly taking several items, left the store through the rear exit of the building, police said.

(Scott Police Department)

Store employees were able to see the subject enter a white SUV and leave the area.

The subject is described as a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and

gray shoes with a mask over his chin area.

If you can help identify the subject pictured, please contact Scott Police Department at (337)

233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

All callers can remain anonymous.