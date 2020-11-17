Rayne PD: Drive-by shooting injures 2 men with child passenger in car

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- Rayne Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two men in the 400 block of Section Street Monday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to “rapidly fired gunshots” from a passing vehicle.

Officers learned that an 8-month old baby and an 18-year-old woman were traveling with the two men when the shooting occurred.

The injured driver continued on to American General Hospital in Crowley where he was treated and released, investigators said. The other victim was taken to Lafayette General in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing. As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ricky Gray at (337) 393-2930 or 201@raynepd.org. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Acadiana at 789-TIPS.