Rash of vehicle burglaries under investigation in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY, La. (KLDY)- Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries in the Bayou Plaquemine Road area just north of Crowley.

Authorities said 11 vehicles were burglarized early morning on Nov. 30.

Items such as guns, electronics and cash were taken. During these burglaries, a 2015 Chevrolet truck was also stolen, investigators said.

Police said the vehicle was later found in the 300 block of West 2nd Street in Crowley at a local business.

Video surveillance shows two possible suspects involved in these cases. Authorities said they believe the suspects are in their teens or mid-20s. Both were wearing hooded sweat shirts.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these individuals or information on these cases, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

