RAPIDES PARISH: Police need your help finding missing man

RAPIDES PARISH: Paul Stafford Nichols was last seen in the Boyce area, wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt.

He is 62-years-old, 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

Nichols’ vehicle is a black 1997 Ford F-150 with LA license plate number Y277458.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318)443-7867 or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)473-6727. Anyone with information may also call KlassKIDS at (855)733-5567 which is (855-SEEK-LOST).