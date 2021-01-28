Public’s help sought in solving Jan. 14 murder in Lafayette’s city limits

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting in the 1000 block of Ninth Street on Jan. 14, 2021.

At about 9:15 a.m. that morning, LPD responded to multiple shots fired. Investigators learned that a male victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking for traveling near the area of Surrey St., Ninth St., Eight St., or Ransome St. between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon the day of the homicide and “witnessed anything or you were detoured for any reason,” please contact the Criminal Investigation Division directly at (337) 291-8650 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.