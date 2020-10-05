Public’s help sought in search for teen runaway from Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate Mackenzie Melancon, 15, missing from Duson, La.

She was last seen on Oct. 3 and may be traveling to the Shreveport area, authorities said. Melancon is described as 5′, 90 lbs, with blue eyes, She currently has brown and pink hair.

If you see Mackenzie Melancon or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.