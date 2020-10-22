Public’s help sought in search for New Iberia suspects accused of causing 14k in damage

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are searching for suspect in an investigation into theft and damage in an apartment complex in the 100 block of South Corrine Street.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, on Oct. 16, 2020, officers began an investigation into two stolen central air conditioning units. Two others were gutted, causing approximately $14,000 worth of damage, authorities said.

The suspect in this investigation is described as a white male wearing a green shirt and camouflage hat. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black or dark colored shirt and blue jean pants.

If anyone can identify the individual or has any information regarding this crime, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.