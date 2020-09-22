Public’s help sought in locating suspect in Lafayette storage unit burglary

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a storage unit burglary.

On September 21, 2020, at approximately 11 p.m., the suspect burglarized a storage unit located at 1303 Martin Luther King Drive, authorities said.

Once inside, the suspect stole various lawn care equipment items. The items included a push mower, weed eaters, blowers, push broom, grass rake and gas cans.

The approximate total for stolen items is $665. If anyone has any information or can offer law enforcement any assistance, you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.