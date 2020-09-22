Public’s help sought in locating suspect in Lafayette storage unit burglary

Crime Stoppers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a storage unit burglary.

On September 21, 2020, at approximately 11 p.m., the suspect burglarized a storage unit located at 1303 Martin Luther King Drive, authorities said.

Once inside, the suspect stole various lawn care equipment items. The items included a push mower, weed eaters, blowers, push broom, grass rake and gas cans.

The approximate total for stolen items is $665. If anyone has any information or can offer law enforcement any assistance, you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar