Public’s help sought in locating suspect in business burglary investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance footage during a Sept. 17 burglary.

The crime occurred at about 5 a.m. that morning at 1503 Moss Street, police said.

Investigators are asking that the public pays particular attention to the tattoos of the forearm of the suspect, LPD spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

(LPD)

(LPD)

If anyone has any information that can help with this investigation is urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward.