Police searching for suspect wanted for attempted first-degree murder in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A man was seriously wounded after being shot in the back during an armed robbery on Feb. 23 in the 800 block of Patsy Street in Opelousas, authorities said.

Deandra Weston (Opelousas Police Department)

According to the Opelousas Police Department, Deandra Weston and Markentae Williams, both of Mamou, were identified as suspects.

Early Friday morning, OPD investigators, with the help of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s office and their S.W.A.T. Team, arrested Weston on one count of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Investigators are still looking for Williams for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The Opelousas Police Department urges anyone with any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of Williams to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.