Police search for suspect who allegedly threatened witnesses with gun in hotel parking lot

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect pictured in these photos.

(Lafayette Police Department)

On December 15, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m. at ‪120 E. Kaliste Saloom Road‬, the two victims asked an unknown suspect in parking lot of the motel to leave the property due to not being a guest.

The suspect refused at which time the first victim attempted to use his phone to call ‪911‬.

The suspect reportedly slapped the phone out of his hand and it fell to the ground. The second victim then used his cell phone to record the altercation at which time the suspect allegedly produced a handgun and threatened to “blast” both victims, authorities said.

The suspect left the scene in a tan or gold older model Honda Accord.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward.