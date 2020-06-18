Person of interest sought in theft of $5,000 worth of jewelry from gym locker

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in an investigation into theft at a local gym.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. in the 3500 Blk of Ambassador Caffery Parkway on June 9, 2020.

The suspect forcibly entered a gym locker and later removed an item of jewelry valued at approximately $5000, police said.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.