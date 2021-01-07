FRANKLIN, La., – Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Franklin.

The Franklin Police Department said it happened at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021. Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Willow Street. When they arrived to the scene, three people were inside of a car and two had injuries from gunfire.

Both men who suffered from gunfire were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Now, the police department asking for anyone with information about the shooting, to come forward. Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly says you can remain anonymous.

If you have any information or witnessed the shooting, you can contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.