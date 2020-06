NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect wanted in an investigation into illegal gunfire in the city limits.

The incident happened Thursday morning at the corner of Weeks and Hacker streets. No one was injured.

(NIPD)

Anyone with information on the identity of this person can call Iberia Crime Stoppers (337) 364-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department (337) 369-2306.