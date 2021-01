IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The New Iberia Police Department is looking for a suspect, identified as Donvontae Ozenne, who is facing the following charges: Attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon.

If anyone know the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.