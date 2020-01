LAFAYETTE, La.- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 32-year-old man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Joshua Ben is wanted on a charge of felony domestic abuse child Endangerment

If you know Ben’s whereabouts, or have any other information, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.