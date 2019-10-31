LPSO needs your help in locating missing teen who may be in danger

Johan Solis, 15, of Lafayette, was last seen on Wednesday, October 23 near his home in Lafayette. Solis is 5′ 8″, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt.

He is believed to still be in the Lafayette area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or may have seen Solis, is asked to please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.