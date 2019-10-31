Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LPSO needs your help in locating missing teen who may be in danger

Crime Stoppers
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: LPSO)

Johan Solis, 15, of Lafayette, was last seen on Wednesday, October 23 near his home in Lafayette. Solis is 5′ 8″, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt.

He is believed to still be in the Lafayette area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or may have seen Solis, is asked to please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mainly clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar