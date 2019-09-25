Live Now
LPSO asking for public’s help in locating burglary suspect

Drew Johnson (LPSO)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Drew Johnson, of Lafayette.

Johnson has active arrest warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple burglary, the department said.

If you know Johnson’s whereabouts, or have any other information, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

You call can remain anonymous.

