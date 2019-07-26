LFD: Arson suspected in an early morning house fire investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- An early morning fire destroyed a vacant home in Lafayette, authorities said.

Authorities now believe they are investigating an arson case.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the 100 block of Ashville Lane to a reported house fire.

According the Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan, the fire was reported by a driver passing near the home.

The house was ablaze when firefighter arrived on scene. The flames were venting through the roof and windows on the second floor. The two-story dwelling was not occupied.

According to neighbors, the dwelling has been vacant for at least two months.

First responders battled the early morning blaze for approximately one hour before getting it under control. The home sustained heavy fire damage.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716 or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.