LAFAYETTE, La. (LPD)- Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below pictured suspect.

The suspect was involved in a theft that occurred on March 30 at the Walmart located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The suspect appeared to be driving a small blue SUV.

If you can offer any information or assistance, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.