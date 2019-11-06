Breaking News
Water system down in the entire city of Ville Platte
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette PD investigates overnight shooting on MLK

Crime Stoppers
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department has released new information on a late-night shooting Tuesday.

Shots were fired from a vehicle in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 11:15 p.m. Responding officers found a 20-year-old victim shot in the roadway.

He was taken to a local hospital where he reported to be in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday night.

At this time, no arrests have been made, authorities said.

The investigation remains on-going. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories