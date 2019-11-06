Lafayette PD investigates overnight shooting on MLK

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department has released new information on a late-night shooting Tuesday.

Shots were fired from a vehicle in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 11:15 p.m. Responding officers found a 20-year-old victim shot in the roadway.

He was taken to a local hospital where he reported to be in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday night.

At this time, no arrests have been made, authorities said.

The investigation remains on-going. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.