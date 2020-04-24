Lafayette PD asks the public’s help in identifying suspects in burglary of River Ranch business

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPD)- The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the two subjects in this video.

This business burglary took place at Kiki Boutique located at 1910 Kaliste Saloom Rd suite #600 on April 18.

The suspects arrived at the business driving a dark colored compact sedan, possibly a Kia.

The suspects are described as a black male and black female. Both were wearing surgical masks and gloves that covered their faces and hands.

Once inside the business, the suspects removed numerous items of merchandise belonging to the business valued at over $7700.

If anyone has any information, please don’t hesitate to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS.