Lafayette Crime Stoppers: Public’s help sought in identifying duo accused of stealing wallet, debit card

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects they believe are using a stolen debit card and wallet.

The theft occurred at the Home Depot located at 3721 Ambassador Caffery Parkway on August 7, 2020.

(Lafayette Police Department)

The suspects left the scene in an older model red Chevrolet Silverado extended cab. The female suspect has long black hair with blonde tips, and was wearing a red sweatsuit white socks with black sandals.

The male suspect was wearing a black polo shirt, black ball cap, black sneakers and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.