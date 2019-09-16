Lafayette Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

The Crowley Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 300 block of N. Western Ave. The incident occurred on August 18, 2019, at approx. 2:00 a.m.

Unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds into several homes and vehicles. A juvenile inside one of the homes was shot while she was sleeping. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she received treatment for her injuries. It is believed the she was not the intended target.