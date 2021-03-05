IPSO searching for man accused of choking, shooting at girlfriend in front of her child

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an attempted murder investigation that began on Feb. 23.

That evening, deputies were called to the 1800 block on Wanda Street after a man, identified Dwight Williams, reportedly forced his way into his girlfriend’s home and began choking her.

The victim was able to exit the home at which time the suspect “followed her outside and fired several shots at her,” authorities said. The victim’s juvenile daughter was present at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information on Dwight Williams’ location is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-8477(TIPS).

