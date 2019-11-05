Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers asks for public’s help in identifying suspects in vehicle burglaries

Iberia Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the subjects involved in several vehicle burglaries.

On October 22, 2019 officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to 300 Parkview Dr. which is the location of City Park. Upon arrival officers were advised that several vehicles which were parked in the maintenance yard were found to have been vandalized and burglarized.

Surveillance footage showed 3 black males entering the area and then began throwing items at the vehicles. These subject also open to doors to several of the vehicles and entered them.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.