Iberia Crime Stoppers: Vehicle sought in homicide investigation

IBERIA PARISH, La. – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a vehicle of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation.On the afternoon of September 15, the body of an unidentified male was found in a ditch, near the intersection of Old Jeanerette Road and Bayside Road.

Foul play is suspected, and the case is being investigated as homicide. Detectives are attempting to locate a slate gray 2019 Kia Sorento, bearing Oregon License Plate # 460KVR as a vehicle of interest in the investigation.

If you know the whereabouts of this vehicle or can help identify the suspect involved please submit your anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call (337) 364-TIPS.