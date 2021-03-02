Henderson Police looking for suspects in car theft, burglaries

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) The Henderson Police Department is searching for four people who they say committed theft and burglary.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours of September 30, 2020 when the suspects allegedly stole a white 2008 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck from the Cajun Palms Campground in Henderson, police said.

That same day, police said, five vehicle burglaries were also reported to police.

Anyone with information on the location of the stolen vehicle, or who knows any of the four suspects in the featured image is urged to contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030.

All tipsters will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward, police said.