LAFOURCHE, La, – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for help in identifying the man in these images.

Detectives say the suspect broke into a church on Jan. 5, 2021 just before midnight. It happened on West Main Street in Larose. Surveillance cameras show him entering the building.

When deputies arrived to the church, the back door was found to be broken in and several items were moved around. It’s unclear if anything was stolen.

If you have any information, you can submit a tip submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app.